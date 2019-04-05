Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kathleen "Katie" (Ptacek) Murphy.

Kathleen T. (Ptacek) "Katie" Murphy

Kathleen "Katie" T. Murphy, nee Ptacek, 83, of Lombard. Beloved wife of the late James "Pete" Peter Murphy; loving mother of John (Denise) Murphy, Peggy (Pat) Wier, Jim (Lori) Murphy, and Marie (Mike) Langdon; devoted grandmother of Will (Emily), Anne and Margaret Murphy, Andy and Katie Wier, Colin, Caleigh, and Cara Murphy, and Lauren and Gracie Langdon; loving sister of Ed Ptacek, Mike (the late Judy) Ptacek, and the late Rosemary (the late Bob) Langer; sister-in-law of the late Robert "Red" (the late Karen) Murphy; aunt of many nieces and nephews.



Katie was born in Chicago, grew up in Kenosha and moved to Lombard for good in 1960. She loved her family and friends and approached life with unparalleled optimism and energy.



Above all else, Katie cherished her family, especially her treasured grandchildren. She enjoyed navigating life on her terms, valued being heard and remained independent through the end.



Katie died suddenly due to complications from a fall. A three-time cancer survivor, beginning 40 years ago, she appreciated every day, lived longer than she ever dreamt possible and passed with no regrets.

The family extends deep gratitude to Dr. David Dungan, Dr. James Mok and the entire care team at Edward Hospital