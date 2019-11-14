Kathleen W. Allen

October 12, 1958 - November 10, 2019

Kathleen W. Allen, age 61, of Kenosha passed away on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at the Bay at Waters Edge with her family by her side. Kathleen was born on October 12, 1958 in Honolulu, HI to William and May Jean (Kaluna) Miller. Kathleen moved to Kenosha in 1975 and she graduated from Mary D. Bradford High School in 1976. She married Randolph Allen on August 7, 1981 in Kenosha. Kathleen worked as a case manager for the Shalom Center and First Step. In her younger days Kathleen was very active in softball and as she got older, she grew fond of arts and crafts. Her greatest joy was the time she spent with her family and friends.

She was preceded in death by, her parents and two siblings.

Kathleen is survived by, her husband, Randolph; three children, Shaun Allen, Casandra (Zachary) Richardson and Stephanie (Joshua) Culver; four grandchildren, May Lanni, Atticus, Leonidos and Rae Lynn Richardson and her sister Orchid Rodriguez.

A memorial service for Kathleen will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Friday, November 15, 2019 at the Kemper Center (6501 – 3rd Avenue). A visitation with the family will be held on Friday at the Kemper Center from 11:00 A.M. until the time of service.

Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations

Stephen P. Casey, Owner and Funeral Director

3016-75th Street (262) 653-0667

www.CaseyFamilyOptions.com