(Nee: Armann) Yach

Kathleen (Nee: Armann) Yach, passed away at the Addison in Pleasant Prairie, Wis., at the age of 76.

Loving mother of Nicole Hansel and Brigit (Vinnie) Correa; proud grandmother of Cristofer (Jazmin) Hansel, Gabrielle Hansel, Nathaniel Dzenzeol and Cayleb and Samuel Correa; great grandmother of Lilli and Aiden; sister to Kristinn (Sue) Armann and sister in law to Charlotte Armann.

Born on July 20, 1943, to the late Bjorn and Sadie (Turowski) Armann, Kathleen graduated from Pius XI High School and Alverno College with a bachelor's degree in education.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 38 years, Gregg Yach; her son, Chad Yach and her brother, Anthony Armann.

A Memorial Service honoring Kathleen's life will be held on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at 4 p.m. at the Piasecki Funeral Home. A gathering of relatives and friends will be held on Friday, Sept. 6, from 1:30 p.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

