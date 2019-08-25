Kay M. Miller

It's with a heavy heart we announce the passing of our beloved mother, sister and friend, Kay M. Miller age 81, on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019 in Frisco, Texas.

Born in Southfield, Mich. on May 13, 1938, she was the daughter of the late Francis and Mary (Winters) Koval. She was a 1956 graduate of Southfield High School. Kay received her Bachelor of Science Degree in Secondary Education from Eastern Michigan University, and she then attended U.W.-Parkside receiving her emphasis on theatre and elementary education.

On Aug. 8, 1959, she was united in marriage to Eugene "Mike" Miller. Sadly, he preceded her in death in 2007.

After making Kenosha her home, Kay was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church and she was a dedicated CCD teacher for many years. Her faith, family and friends were the cornerstones of her life; she truly enjoyed being a homemaker and taking care of her family. Kay retired in Fla. with her husband Mike, where they enjoyed watching the sunset together from their porch. Kay treasured her friends, family and grandson throughout the years.

She found great joy in singing in the Sweet Adelines. She had a passion for theatre, especially acting and set design. Above all, she loved her family and her friends.

She is survived by her four loving children, Marc (Su), Matthew (Jessica), Melinda, and Michael (Cindy) Miller; her grandson, Spencer Miller; her sister, Nancy (Marty) Miller; as well as numerous close friends.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her first-born son, Michael David.

Funeral Services honoring Kay's life will be held on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 7300 Block of 39th Avenue. Relatives and friends are asked to meet at the church for the Mass. Inurnment will take place at All Saints Mausoleum. A gathering of relatives and friends will be held on Friday, Aug. 30 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Piasecki Funeral Home. The family requests in lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances should be made to the American Liver Foundation, 1845 N Farwell Ave # 312, Milwaukee, WI 53202 or the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 230 East Ohio Street, Suite 500. Chicago, IL 60611.

Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue

Kenosha, Wisconsin 53144

262-658-4101

Online Condolences at www.KenoshaFuneralHome.com