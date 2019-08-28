Kay M. Miller

It's with a heavy heart we announce the passing of our beloved mother, sister and friend, Kay M. Miller age 81, on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019 in Frisco, Texas.

Funeral Services honoring Kay's life will be held on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 7300 Block of 39th Avenue. Relatives and friends are asked to meet at the church for the Mass. Inurnment will take place at All Saints Mausoleum. A gathering of relatives and friends will be held on Friday, Aug. 30 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Piasecki Funeral Home. The family requests in lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances should be made to the American Liver Foundation, 1845 N Farwell Ave # 312, Milwaukee, WI 53202 or the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 230 East Ohio Street, Suite 500. Chicago, IL 60611.

Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue

Kenosha, Wisconsin 53144

262-658-4101

Online Condolences at www.KenoshaFuneralHome.com