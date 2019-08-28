Kenosha News

Kay M. Miller (1938 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kay M. Miller.
Service Information
Piasecki Funeral Home
3720 39th Avenue
Kenosha, WI
53144
(262)-658-4101
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Piasecki Funeral Home
3720 39th Avenue
Kenosha, WI 53144
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church (PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH)
7300 Block of 39th Avenue
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Kay M. Miller

It's with a heavy heart we announce the passing of our beloved mother, sister and friend, Kay M. Miller age 81, on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019 in Frisco, Texas.

Funeral Services honoring Kay's life will be held on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 7300 Block of 39th Avenue. Relatives and friends are asked to meet at the church for the Mass. Inurnment will take place at All Saints Mausoleum. A gathering of relatives and friends will be held on Friday, Aug. 30 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Piasecki Funeral Home. The family requests in lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances should be made to the American Liver Foundation, 1845 N Farwell Ave # 312, Milwaukee, WI 53202 or the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 230 East Ohio Street, Suite 500. Chicago, IL 60611.

Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue

Kenosha, Wisconsin 53144

262-658-4101

Online Condolences at www.KenoshaFuneralHome.com
Published online at KenoshaNews.com on Aug. 28, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.