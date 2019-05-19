Kaylie L. Juga

2003 - 2019

Kaylie L. Juga, 15, of Kenosha, began dancing in the heavens on Thursday, May 9, 2019.

Born in Kenosha on Aug. 28, 2003, she was the daughter of Nick and Stephanie Juga. Kaylie attended Grant Elementary School, Washington Middle School and was a sophomore at Bradford High School. Kaylie was committed to education and was an honor roll student and a member of the National Honors Society. She was a varsity cheerleader and was looking forward to high school graduation and her next endeavor.

Kaylie excelled in anything she put her mind to. She had a zest for life, was the life of the party and had a contagious laugh. Kaylie was passionate about music and dance, and she enjoyed many activities. She liked cheerleading, and played softball, volleyball and bowling. Kaylie was excited about receiving her temps and was looking forward to driving.

Although Kaylie was only 15, she touched the lives of many people. She was a loving daughter and best friend. Kaylie had a deep love for her family and cherished the time they spent together. Kaylie's smiley disposition lit up every room she entered making a lasting impression on everyone she met.

Kaylie leaves behind her parents, Nick and Stephanie Juga; her brothers, Tyler and Mason; her grandparents, Cindy and David Donley and Bruce and Patricia Juga; her aunts and uncles, Eric (Colleen) and Dustin Juga; and Tom (Amber) Dewey and Shelby (Michael Olson) Donley; and many loving cousins.

A visitation in celebration of Kaylie's life will be held on Monday, May 20, 2019 from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Piasecki Funeral Home. In accordance with the family's wishes, funeral services and interment will be held privately.

