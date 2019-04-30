Keith R. Salerno

1952 - 2019

Keith R Salerno, 66, born Sept. 14th, 1952, passed on Thursday April 25, 2019, at Agrace Hospice in Janesville, Wis., with his children by his side.

He was the son of William and Joyce (née Hendrickson) Jones and Dominic Salerno.

Keith's passions were riding Harley-Davidson motorcycles , working on his classic antique cars and bringing them to car shows. He was part of the Sin City Riders M.C. and The Beloit Lions Club, and a Janesville Gun Club.

Keith taught himself how to play the Ukulele and the Banjo, and has played for seniors at the Senior Citizen Club.

A proud accomplishment for Keith was when he received his associate degree in Radio Broadcasting and started working in radio at WGEZ in Beloit.

He is survived by his three children, Diana Salerno of Janesville, Wis.,William Salerno of Kenosha,Wis. and Michelle (Ryan) Hosek of Elkhorn, Wis., his grandson Mackenzie Ogren, and granddaughter Alexandra Hosek., his sisters, Rozann Rhey (née Salerno) of Mount Pleasant, Wis. and Diane Averette (née Jones) of Waukesha ,Wis., brothers David (Elizabeth) Salerno, of Sturtevant,Wis., Kenard (Barbara) Salerno of Suisun City, Calf., and Steve Jones of Bremerton,Wa., Thomas (Michelle) Jones of Union Grove, Wis. and Douglas Jones of Minneapolis, Minn., and his dad William Jones of Kenosha, Wis., and his girl friend Vicki Mattson.

He was preceded in death by his brother Nicholas "Butch"Salerno, Mother Joyce (née Hendrickson ) Jones , his Father Dominic Salerno and his babygirl Chihuahua named Pebbles

Memorial Service and luncheon to be held on Friday May 3 , from 10 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. at the Moose Lodge in Kenosha,WI.