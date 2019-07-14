Kenneth A. Anderson

Kenneth A. Anderson, 89, of Belle Isle, Fla., passed away on June 10, 2019.

He was born in Kenosha on June 28, 1929, to Arthur and Anna (Bauer) Anderson and was one of 13 siblings. After his service in the military, Kenneth met his beloved wife, Germaine Benedetto-Anderson. In 1991, they moved to Fla. He enjoyed fishing in the Gulf of Mexico, spending time with his family and hobby painting.

Surviving are his wife of 63 years, Germaine Benedetto-Anderson of Belle Isle, Fla., his children Steven (Isabel) Anderson of Chicago, Ill. and Stacy Anderson of Belle Isle, Fla., his grandchildren Dana (Paul) Anderson and Paige Anderson, his two Great Grand-Daughters Liliana and Emery all of Kenosha, and his sister Rosemarie Anderson of St. Louis, Mo.

As he wished, his ashes were scattered in the Gulf of Mexico.