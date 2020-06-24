Kenneth Alan Koch

1945 - 2020

Kenneth Alan Koch, age 74 of Naples, FL, was born September 9,th 1945 in Rockville Centre, New York, the third of four children born to Lillian A. (Olt) and Alfred W. Koch. Died quietly at home on June 11, 2020. He spent most of his childhood in North Muskegon, Michigan, graduating from North Muskegon High School. He was active in the Scouts and was very proud to be an Eagle Scout.

After high school, he went to Guilford College in NC, transferred to the University of Illinois, Chicago campus, where he completed his bachelor's degree. Ken initially taught elementary school in Gary, IN for a couple of years then began rehabbing and flipping 3 flats in Chicago and homes in Key West, FL. He loved hunting, politics, and antique furniture.

Ken married Helene G. Downing (nee Gullotta) They owned/operated the Lily Lake Lounge and Motel in Twin Lakes, WI from 1974 - 1994 followed by 20 years of island life owninganaging Casa Key West, FL. Dividing his time between Florida and Wisconsin. He loved to develop real estate into residential subdivisions. At the time of his passing, Kenny was residing in Naples with his fiancee Linda Kay McClanathan retirement and sunny Florida.

Ken was preceded in death by his wife Helene "Dusty" Koch his parents, his brother, Stephen and his one sister, Barbara. Ken is survived by, Linda Kay McClanathan, Naples, FL, her son Jon McClanathan (Martha), Campbellsport, WI and their daughter Lily. His sister Janet(Bob) Conway, Coral Gables, FL, several nephews and great nieces and nephews. 4 stepchildren, Rhonda Osko, Wheaton, IL, Lindsay Young(Ken), Genoa City, WI, Brian Downing , Rolla, MO, and Shawn Downing , Maui, HI. 4 grandchildren, Rhett Osko (Jeanne), Colorado Springs, CO, Merritt Henrich (Greg), Oswego, IL, Kelly Young (Mark), Milwaukee, WI, Jeff Young, Phoenix, AZ 8 great-grandchildren, Emma, Madelyn, Reese, Andrew, Ian, Will, Julianna, and Ally Mae.

Kenny gave gifts of himself to all who have known him which are now a part of us and shaped us to who we are today and can never be taken away. We give thanks for his life and for the ways he shared it with us. For online condolences visit www.fullernaples.com. Thank you on behalf of the Ken Koch families.