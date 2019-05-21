Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth Brian Lucas. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mr. Kenneth Brian Lucas, 63, of Ellijay, Ga., passed away on Saturday, May 11, 2019, at the Emory-St. Joseph's Hospital in Atlanta.

Mr. Lucas was born on Dec. 1, 1955, in Waukegan, Ill., to his late parents, Walter and JoAnn Lucas. Kenneth was of the Christian faith and retired after working as a diesel mechanic for many years. He was an amazing husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin, friend and so much more who was loved by all who knew him. Ken was always a positive person who could give profound words of wisdom to anyone who needed it. He always put his family first in his heart.

He is survived by his wife, Lorrie J. Lucas of the home in Ellijay, Ga.; daughters and son-in-law, Jennifer and John Kavalauskas, and Katelynn Lucas all of Wis.; sons and daughters-in-law, Jonathan and Jennifer Cogdill of Woodstock, Ga., Timothy and Kristy Cogdill of Ellijay, Ga., and Christopher Cogdill of Ellijay, Ga.; grandchildren, Evan Kavalauskas, Marley Bailey, Avery Cogdill, Austin Cogdill, and Paige Cogdill; siblings, Joelle Lucas of Wausau, Wis., Stephanie Hanks of Ingleside, Texas., Stacy McKinley of DeMorest, Ga., Rich Lucas of Wis. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

On May 23, at 6 p.m. there will be a memorial service at New Vision Church, 478 Corbin Hill Rd. Elijay, Georgia.

A "Celebration of Life" will take place on June 1, 2 p.m. at Hawthorne Hollow Nature 880 Green Bay Rd, Kenosha WI. Service officiated by our friend Pastor Charlie Hansen.

