Kenneth E. Dosemagen

Kenneth E. Dosemagen, 88 a resident of Somers, died Tuesday October 1, 2019 at Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday October 5, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mark Catholic Church in Kenosha. (7117-14th Avenue) Visitation with the family will be on Saturday at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of mass. Burial will follow at All saints catholic Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorials to the Stars and Stripes Honor Flight would be appreciated.

A complete obituary will appear in the Friday edition of the paper.

