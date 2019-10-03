Kenosha News

Kenneth E. Dosemagen

Guest Book
  • "R.I.P. Uncle Ken - From Dr. & Mrs. Tim & Cheryl Dosemagen,..."
    - Tim Dosemagen
  • "God Bless you & we send our thougths & prayers to you. It..."
    - Mr & Mrs John P Dosemagen
Service Information
Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations - Stephen P. Casey, Owner
3016 75th Street
Kenosha, WI
53142
(262)-653-0667
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Mark Catholic Church
7117-14th Avenue
Kenosha, WI
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Mark Catholic Church
7117-14th Avenue
Kenosha, WI
Obituary
Send Flowers

Kenneth E. Dosemagen

Kenneth E. Dosemagen, 88 a resident of Somers, died Tuesday October 1, 2019 at Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday October 5, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mark Catholic Church in Kenosha. (7117-14th Avenue) Visitation with the family will be on Saturday at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of mass. Burial will follow at All saints catholic Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorials to the Stars and Stripes Honor Flight would be appreciated.

A complete obituary will appear in the Friday edition of the paper.

Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations

Stephen P. Casey, Owner/Funeral Director

3016-75th Street (262) 653-0667

www.CaseyFamilyOptions.com
Published online at KenoshaNews.com on Oct. 3, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.