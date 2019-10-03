Kenneth E. Dosemagen
Kenneth E. Dosemagen, 88 a resident of Somers, died Tuesday October 1, 2019 at Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday October 5, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mark Catholic Church in Kenosha. (7117-14th Avenue) Visitation with the family will be on Saturday at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of mass. Burial will follow at All saints catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorials to the Stars and Stripes Honor Flight would be appreciated.
A complete obituary will appear in the Friday edition of the paper.
