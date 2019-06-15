Kenneth L. Jacobson

1949 - 2019

Kenneth L. Jacobson, 70 , of Trevor, Wis. passed away peacefully Tuesday June 11, 2019. He was born Feb. 11, 1949, in Hillsboro, Wis., the son of the late Virgil and Evelyn (Gums) Jacobson. He and his late wife, Sharon Jacobson, lived in the Salem, Wis. area for many years, moved to Necedah, Wis., and then settled in Trevor, WIs., in 1989. Ken proudly served in the US Army during Vietnam. On Feb. 1, 1970, he married Sharon Dunford in Silver Lake, Wis. and she preceded him in death on April 4, 2015.

Before his retirement, Ken worked in his career as a Machinist, retiring from Intermatic Corp, Spring Grove, Ill. He enjoyed fishing, working on old cars and spending time with friends - his good friend Irv (Pat) Metz being among the many. Survivors include: three daughters: Michelle (Paula) Mau of Omaha, NE, Carri (Sean) Johnson of Sugar Loaf Key, Fla., and Tracey (Jose) Vazquez of Kenosha, Wis.; two grandchildren: Jordan (Justin) Russell of Salem, Wis. and Kiana Vazquez of Kenosha, Wis.; a great grandson Iver Russell; three siblings: Vangie (Lanny) Langley of Somers, WI, Lenny (Cathy) Jacobson of Necedah, Wis., and Adele (Dennis) Pierce of Baraboo, Wis. In addition to his wife and parents, Ken was preceded in death by a brother, Brent (Marge) Jacobson.

Chapel Services with Military Honors will be held for family and close friends on 10 a.m. Friday July 19, 2019, at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 21731 Spring St. Union Grove, WI 53182.