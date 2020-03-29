Kenneth L. Jaffe

1933 - 2020

Kenneth L. Jaffe, "Ken," 86, of The Villages, Fla., and formerly of Kankakee, passed away Tuesday (March 24, 2020) at The Villages, as a result of natural causes. He was born Oct. 28, 1933, in Kankakee, the son of Casper and Charlotte (Winer) Jaffe. Ken married Sally on Jan. 11, 1959, in Chicago. She survives, of The Villages, Fla.

Surviving are his sons and daughters-in-law, Brian (Loretta) Jaffe, of Kenosha Wis., Dr. Burton (Colleen) Jaffe, of The Villages, Fla.; two grandchildren, Eric (Rebecca) Zagame, of Kenosha Wis., Angela (Shawn) Talbert, of Kenosha Wis.; and six great-grandchildren, Alexis, Landon and Bella Zagame, of Kenosha Wis., and Isaac, Aiden and Victoria Talbert, of Kenosha, Wis.

Services are being planned for this summer. Burial will be in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery.