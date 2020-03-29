Kenosha News

Kenneth L. Jaffe (1933 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth L. Jaffe.
Obituary
Send Flowers

Kenneth L. Jaffe

1933 - 2020

Kenneth L. Jaffe, "Ken," 86, of The Villages, Fla., and formerly of Kankakee, passed away Tuesday (March 24, 2020) at The Villages, as a result of natural causes. He was born Oct. 28, 1933, in Kankakee, the son of Casper and Charlotte (Winer) Jaffe. Ken married Sally on Jan. 11, 1959, in Chicago. She survives, of The Villages, Fla.

Surviving are his sons and daughters-in-law, Brian (Loretta) Jaffe, of Kenosha Wis., Dr. Burton (Colleen) Jaffe, of The Villages, Fla.; two grandchildren, Eric (Rebecca) Zagame, of Kenosha Wis., Angela (Shawn) Talbert, of Kenosha Wis.; and six great-grandchildren, Alexis, Landon and Bella Zagame, of Kenosha Wis., and Isaac, Aiden and Victoria Talbert, of Kenosha, Wis.

Services are being planned for this summer. Burial will be in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
Published online at KenoshaNews.com on Mar. 29, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.