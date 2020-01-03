Kenneth "Skip" Oettel

November 17, 1933 - December 29, 2019

Skip Oettel was born November 17, 1933 in Rice Lake, Wisconsin to his parents Rudolph Oettel and Jeanette (Mercier) Wistrand. On December 29, 2019, Skip passed away at Riversbend Retirement Community Center, Kuttawa, KY.

After moving to Kenosha, WI in 1953 he met and married his love, Joyce Shreve on April 24, 1954. Joyce preceded him in death January 29, 2011 after 56 years of marriage.

Skip owned and operated "Skip's Automotive" in Kenosha for over 30 years before retiring to Kentucky in 2004. He was a car enthusiast and had a love for the drag strip. Skip was a member of the Kenosha Legends of Drag Racing. He was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church of Kenosha, WI and Cedar Bluff Baptist Church of Princeton, KY.

Skip is survived by his brother, Larry (Carol) Oettel of Oshkosh, WI, and his four children Donald (Laurie) Oettel of Kenosha, WI, Michael (Beth) Oettel of Cadiz, KY, Linda (Dan) Svoboda of Princeton, KY and Brian (Amy) Oettel of Pleasant Prairie, WI. He also has 11 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.

A private family memorial will be held at a later date.