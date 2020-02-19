1931 - 2020

Kenneth R. Stettner, age 88, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his wife and children on Saturday, February 15, 2020.

He was born on October 13, 1931, he was the son of the late Albert and Anna (Dorow) Stettner. He attended local schools and was a graduate of Mary D. Bradford High School.

On March 27, 1962 in Kenosha, he was united in marriage to Delorse Celebre.

Kenneth, a Corporal in the U.S. Army served in Korea from 1952 to 1953 and received two bronze battle stars as well as a Meritorious Unit Commendation.

Kenneth was employed by Simmons Company from 1950 to 1958 and then with Snap-On-Tools in the Shipping Department and as a Director of International Operations until his retirement. He enjoyed spending his time bowling, golfing, playing baseball, woodworking and going on casino trips.

He was a member of the Moose Lodge 286 and loved spending quality time at their home in Green Lake, WI.

Kenneth is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Delorse Stettner; his children, Rick (Debbie) Stettner, Cheryl Thompson, Robin (John) LaRose, Jodi Stettner; his seven grandchildren, and thirteen great-grandchildren; his sisters, Irene Church and Eleanore Frisque.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sons, Keith & Todd Stettner, his brother, Hal Stettner; his sisters Dorothy Martin, Mildred Michetti, Marjorie Knight, Marion Benoit, Evelyn Janot and a sister at infancy.

A gathering honoring Kenneth's life will be held on Friday, February 21, 2020 at the Piasecki Funeral Home from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. A private Inurnment, with full military honors, will be held at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery on Friday, February 28, 2020. In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances to Hospice Alliance, Inc. 10220 Prairie Ridge Blvd, Pleasant Prairie, WI 53158 and to the Wisconsin Parkinson Association, 16655 W. Bluemound Rd, Brookfield, WI 53005 would be appreciated by the family.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Hospice Alliance, Inc, Froedtert South-St. Catherine's Hospital and Brookside Care Center for their attentive and loving care they provided Kenneth.

Complete obituary information is available on the Piasecki Funeral Home website.

Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue (262) 658-4101

Condolences at www.KenoshaFuneralHome.com