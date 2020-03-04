Kenneth ""Ken"" Rosmann

1941-2020

Ken was born in Kenosha January 7, 1941 to the late Leo & Helen (Skendziel) Rosmann. He attended Kenosha schools. In October 1960, he married Judith Fabian. She preceded him in death March 1,1965. On November 24, 1966, Ken married Joan Nielson. She preceded him in death August 24, 1997. In Ken's early life he was employed in the family business, Rosmann Bros Excavating. He worked for many years at Quaker Industries. In August 1985, he and Joan opened Joan & Ken's Country Inn.

Ken is survived by his daughters; Terry Schneider, and Tammy Rosmann, sons; Kenneth "K.J." (Christine) Rosmann, and Travis (Jessica) Rosmann, sister; Kathleen (Byron) Biehn, brother; Bernard Rosmann,15 grandchildren, and 13 great grandchildren.

Ken was preceded in death by his parents, wives, a daughter at birth, his daughter Brenda Ruhland (Walter) in 2013, and a brother, Robert in 2019.

Visitation will be Saturday, March 7 at Kenosha Christian Fellowship Church. 5610-55th St. from 1:00-2:30. There will be a service of remembrance at 2:30.

