Kevin Irl Ford

1954 - 2019

Kevin Irl Ford, 64, was born September 11, 1954, in Grundy Center, IA, to Harley and LaVelle Ford. He died June 24, 2019, in Kenosha, WI.

Kevin grew up in Grundy Center and Grinnell, Iowa, and graduated from Grinnell High School in 1972.

He was stationed in Germany while serving in the U.S. Army (1975-1978). After his discharge he earned an associate degree from Ellsworth Community College in Iowa Falls, IA. He had a career in advertising sales for several publishing companies in the Chicago area.

Kevin was semi-retired but recently had worked at the Shalom Center Food Pantry and as a driver for Kenosha Transportation. He played pool and golf and enjoyed reading, history, music, and gardening. He was proud of a miniature NASCAR racetrack he had built, complete with pit row and fans in the stands.

Survivors include his former wife, Linda Thomas of Kenosha; two sisters, Candace LaCroix (Ken) of Oxford, Conn., and Karin Ford of Des Moines, Iowa; two brothers, Scott Ford (Colette) of Altoona, Iowa, and Kent Ford (Sharon) of Columbia, MO.; Linda's children, Bruce Thomas (Megan Ward) and Kevin Thomas (Lindsey), both of Kenosha. He was a proud "Grandpa Kevin" to MacKenzie, Kylie, Ellie, and Taylor Thomas. He also leaves several nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

Services for Kevin were held privately.

Proko Funeral Home & Crematory

5111 60th Street

Kenosha, WI 53144

Phone: (262) 654-3533

Visit & Sign Kevin's Online Memorial Book At:

www.prokofuneralhome.com