Kevin K. Stevenson

September 9, 1960 - October 26, 2019

Kevin K. Stevenson, age 59, of Twin Lakes, Wisconsin, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, October 26, 2019 after a tragic car accident.

Born in Chicago, Illinois on September 9, 1960, he was the son of William and Shirley (nee Debauer) Stevenson. His early life was spent in Twin Lakes, where he graduated from Wilmot High School.

In 1988, he was united in marriage to Brenda Thurin. Following marriage, they resided in Twin Lakes where he worked for Five Star Fabricating. Kevin loved spending time with his boys, watching the Cardinals and Rams and going to sporting events. He also enjoyed fishing, hunting and cars.

Kevin is survived by his wife, Brenda; sons, Jonathan (Kylee) Stevenson with a granddaughter on the way and Michael (Kayla Bouma) Stevenson; step-mother, Esther Stevenson; brothers, Bill (Vicki) Stevenson and Roy Stevenson; sister-in-law, Judy (Chuck) Loth; brothers-in-law, Rodney (Brenda) Thurin and Randy (Cathy Saal) Thurin; nieces and nephew, Brittany and Blake Stevenson and Michalia Thurin; along with many family and friends, especially Rob Wiemer. He was preceded in death by his parents; mother-in-law, Shirley Thurin; sister, Robin Stevenson; and sister-in-law, Deborah Stevenson.

Services for Kevin will be held Friday, November 1, 2019 at 6:30PM at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home. Relatives and friends may visit with the family before the service from 3:30 until 6:30PM. Chaplain Larry Williams and Kevin's brother, Bill will be officiating.

Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory

625 S. Browns Lake Drive

Burlington, WI 53105

(262) 763-3434

www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com