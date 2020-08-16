Kim A. Myers

1955-2020

Kim A. Myers, 65, of Kenosha, passed away on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at his home.

Born on January 14, 1955, in Kenosha, he was the son of the late Roy Myers and Carol (Gahart) Novak.

He had a passion for playing and coaching baseball. He would frequently help the Carthage College team and particularly loved watching the Brewers, Mets and Bears.

Kim is survived by his sisters, Pam Aiello of Delavan, Paula Markin of Kenosha and several nieces and nephews. He is further survived by other loving family and friends.

A visitation will be held at Proko Funeral Home on Tuesday, August 18 from 4:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the American Cancer Society would be appreciated by the family.

