1/1
Kim A. Myers
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kim's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Kim A. Myers

1955-2020

Kim A. Myers, 65, of Kenosha, passed away on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at his home.

Born on January 14, 1955, in Kenosha, he was the son of the late Roy Myers and Carol (Gahart) Novak.

He had a passion for playing and coaching baseball. He would frequently help the Carthage College team and particularly loved watching the Brewers, Mets and Bears.

Kim is survived by his sisters, Pam Aiello of Delavan, Paula Markin of Kenosha and several nieces and nephews. He is further survived by other loving family and friends.

A visitation will be held at Proko Funeral Home on Tuesday, August 18 from 4:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the American Cancer Society would be appreciated by the family.

Proko Funeral Home & Crematory

5111 60th St. 262 654 3533

Visit & Sign Kim's Online Memorial Book At:

www.prokofuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kenosha News on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
18
Visitation
04:00 - 05:00 PM
Proko Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Proko Funeral Home
5111 60th St.
Kenosha, WI 53144
(262) 654-3533
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved