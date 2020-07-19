Kim D. Dary

1952 - 2020

Kim D. Dary, age 67, passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020 surrounded by his family.

Born in Stoughton, WI on August 11, 1952, he was the son of Kenneth and Donna (Jacobson) Dary.

On October 23, 1999, he was united in marriage to Beth Herrema at Hawthorn Hollow.

He proudly served in the U.S. Army until his retirement; he then worked as a nurse at the Zablocki VA Medical Center and the Union Grove Clinic.

After fulfilling his service abroad, Kim moved from Germany to Kenosha in 1996. He was the Secretary of the American Legion Riders, District 1. He was a member of the American Legion Post #171, VFW Post #1865, and a previous member of the Kenosha Community Media board of directors. Kim was a dedicated volunteer at Lemon Street Gallery, participated in fundraisers, and was an avid motorcycle rider. Kim enjoyed going on motorcycle road trips with his brothers. Among his interests as a woodworker, he enjoyed his cigars, was an avid Packers fan and loved being a grandpa. Much to the embarrassment of acquaintances he regularly broke out in song.

He will be remembered by his wife, Beth of 20 years; his parents, Kenneth and Donna Dary; his children, Adam Dary, Kris (Jamie) Heijnen, Chris (Jen) Dary and Alex Heijnen; his grandchildren, Noah and Aaron Dary; his brother, Jon (JoAnn) Dary; his sister, Barb Mueller; his sister-in-law, D'Laine Dary; and many loving nieces and nephews.

Kim was preceded in death by his brother, Jeff Dary.

A committal service honoring Kim's life will be held on Friday, July 31, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances to: The American Legion Riders District #1 C/O Beth Dary 2319-32nd St, Kenosha WI 53140, and to Lemon Street Gallery, 4601 Sheridan Road, Kenosha, WI 53140 would be appreciated.

The family would like to give a special thank you to the staff at Aurora at Home Hospice and to the Aurora Cancer Center for the compassionate care they provided to Kim.

