Kim Gunderson

1960 - 2020

Kim Gunderson, age 59 of Kenosha, passed away peacefully on February 28, 2020 at Froedtert Hospital with her family by her side. Born in Kenosha on August 18, 1960, Kim was the daughter of the late Gary K. Gunderson and Roberta Lou (Quinn) Gunderson.

She attended local schools. Kim was employed at SuperValu for many years. Kim enjoyed gardening and doing crafts making cards. Kim was a fan of the Packers and Brewers.

Kim was dedicated to her family members and had a heart of gold.

Kim is survived by her two sisters, Wendy (Jim) Matzur and Becky (Joe) Bush, a brother Kenneth Gunderson, her step-children Kristy Millard and Steven Millard, nephews Tyler, Jacob, Jesse and Jason, a niece Vanessa, a great nephew and grand children.

In addition to her parent, she was preceded in death by her brother Greg A. Gunderson.

Private services will take place at All Saints cemetery at a later date.

Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations

Stephen P. Casey, Owner and Funeral Director

(262) 6530667

www.CaseyFamilyOptions.com