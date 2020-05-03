Kurt Joseph Budovec
1960 - 2020
Kurt Joseph Budovec 1960 - 2020 Kurt Joseph Budovec, 59 years old of Bristol, WI passed away at his home on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. He was born in Niles, IL to the late Robert and Joan (nèee Niwinski) Budovec on July 6, 1960. Kurt attended grade school in Antioch and was a graduate of Antioch Community High School. Shortly after graduation, Kurt joined the Navy and served our country for eight years. He met his wife Carol at Northlake Engineering and they were married on October 28, 1989. Kurt's hobbies included a passion for fishing and woodworking. His love of family and Carol was foremost in Kurt's life. Survivors include his wife of 30 years, Carol; sisters, Kimberly (Steve) Hughes, Karen (Billy) Church, Kristy (Scott) Leland, and Kathy (Mike) Lewis; and many nieces and nephews. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by Carol's parents, Albert and Jean Beyers. Carol would like to thank the Bristol Fire Department and Dr. Giuseppe Garretto for their service and kindness. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and CDC guidelines, interment will be private. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to STRANG FUNERAL HOME OF ANTIOCH, 1055 Main St. Antioch, IL 60002. For additional information, please call (847)-395-4000. Please sign the online guestbook for Kurt at www.strangfh.com.

Published in Kenosha News on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Interment
