Kurt W. Elfers

1959 - 2020

Kurt W. Elfers, 60 years old, lifelong resident of Silver Lake, WI passed away suddenly early Monday, April 13, 2020 at his home. He was born August 8, 1959 in Waukegan, IL, the son of the late William B. and Elizabeth A. (nèe Gregory) Elfers. On November 12, 1983, Kurt married Kathleen Ann Roberts in Waukegan, IL. He began his current career in 1986 with what is now AVI Systems, Inc. as a software programmer and design engineer and has long been recognized as an expert in his field. He was an active member of Christ Lutheran Church in Paddock Lake. He also served 10 years as an EMT/first responder for the Silver Lake Rescue Squad.

Kurt is survived by his wife, Kathleen; their son, David (Thiney) Elfers; his brother, Joe Elfers; his mother-in-law, Marlene Roberts; and many other relatives, his church community, colleagues, and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Robert A. Roberts.

Due to COVID-19 and CDC guidelines, funeral services and interment will be private. Interment will be in Salem Mound Cemetery, Silver Lake, WI. Arrangements were entrusted to Strang Funeral Home, 1055 Main St., Antioch, IL 60002. For additional information, call 847-395-4000. In lieu of flowers, donations are appreciated to Christ Lutheran Church, 24929 75th St. (Hwy 50), Paddock Lake, WI 53168.