Kurtis Ault

On July 20, 2020, the world became a little quieter, and heaven became a little brighter, as Kurt was ushered into the kingdom of heaven to stand in the glory of Jesus Christ.

All those who knew Kurt knew his passion for Jesus. He wanted the world to know of the mercy, grace, love and forgiveness that the Lord offered.

Kurt lived two lives. The first one was before he came to know Jesus. He would often share that life with others so that they could see the transformation that had taken place in him to his second life, with Jesus.

Kurt never pushed his faith on anyone, but also never backed away from a good debate-which he would seldom, if ever, lose.

He proudly served his country in the United States Navy for four years.

Kurt also served his Lord as an associate Pastor at Holy Spirit Community Church in Kenosha, WI for several years.

He did his best to live his life as Jesus shared in Matthew 25:40: "Truly, I say to you, as you did it to one of the least of these my brothers, you did it to me."

Kurt once said to a friend, 'when I die, I don't care if they forget about me. I just want them to always remember Jesus.' He will forever be an example for others to know of God's amazing love.

Be sad for a while, cry when you need to, but also rejoice in knowing Kurt has received the rewards waiting for him. We're sure he heard the Lord speak the words, 'Well done, good and faithful servant.'

Those left behind to rejoice in Kurt's Memories and love are his wife Patti (Borchers) daughter Sara (Matt) Diehl, sons Joshua (Kathryn) Ault and Benjamin Ault and granddaughter Charli Diehl. He is further survived by sisters Cindy (Jeff) Garretson and Anna (Willie) Radcliffe and several nieces and nephews.

Those waiting to greet him in the Kingdom are his mother and stepfather Marilyn and Warren Tallman and brother Jim Ault.

He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away. Revelation 21:4

Viewing will be at 10 a.m. with a memorial service to begin at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 25th at the Hannaford Street Bible Church, 830 N. Hannaford St, Helena, MT. A reception will follow the service in the fellowship hall of the church. Graveside services with full military honors will be held at 9 a.m. on Monday, July 27th at the Montana State Veterans Cemetery, Fort Harrison, MT. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Kurt.