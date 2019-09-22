Lalyne ""Lee"" Helen Anderson

Lalyne "Lee" Helen Anderson, 84, of Kenosha went to be with her Lord in Heaven on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019. Lee was born on Dec. 28, 1934 in Kenosha to Arthur and Ann (Shimanski) Langenbach. She married Lloyd Anderson, and they raised their family in Kenosha. Lee worked for over 17 years at Alfa Laval. She was a longtime member of Grace Lutheran Church. Lee was an absolute sweetheart that will be missed by everyone who knew her.

She was preceded in death by, her husband, Lloyd, her son, Craig and her sister, Shirley Blaim.

Lee is survived by, three children, Doug Anderson, Gene Anderson and Beth (Arthur) Robinson, six grandchildren, a great grandson, her brother, Gene (Evie) Langenbach as well as many family and friends.

In accordance with Lalyne's wishes, private family services were held.

"Her life is hid with Christ in God."

