Larry Edward Mattioda 1947 - 2020 Larry Edward Mattioda, 72, passed away peacefully at home Sunday March 15th 2020 from complications directly related to Mesothelioma. Born in Kenosha on October 12, 1947 to John and Irene Mattioda, Larry spent his life walking the fine line and living life to its fullest. Less than two weeks after his 19th birthday, Larry answered the call to duty and joined the ranks of the United States Army to fight the battle in Vietnam as a Single Rotor Turbine Helicopter Mechanic receiving his initial training at Fort Rucker, Alabama. While deployed to the Republic of Vietnam from July 1967 to January 1968, Larry was assigned to the 281st Assault Helicopter Company under the 5th Special Forces Group in Nha Trang. The 281st was the first helicopter company to support the Special Forces and nicknamed the "Intruders". Larry was awarded six Air Medals for meritorious service while performing the duties of a Huey helicopter crew chief and door gunner. A second tour of Vietnam from February 1969 through July 1969 found Larry assigned to the 61st Assault Helicopter Company nicknamed "Lucky Star" as a crew chief. Upon his return to the states in July of 1969, Larry was honorably discharged from the U. S. Army at Fort Lewis, Washington and returned to Kenosha. His awards and decorations include the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with Silver Star (6 campaigns), the Republic of Vietnam Campaign Ribbon with 1960 device and the Air Medal with silver oak leaf (6th award) and the Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross Unit Citation. Larry worked for Ocean Spray from 1982 to 2006 as a maintenance technician retiring only because Parkinson's began to take it's hold. Larry was a craftsman whose passion in life was using his hands so he thoroughly enjoyed woodworking, photography and mechanics. His skillset allowed him to not only fix anything around the house but also build his Harley Soft Tail from the frame up. He also rebuilt his 1967 Chevelle himself except for the paint. Larry enjoyed the time spent fishing in the UP and downtime at the cabin up in Lake Tomahawk where life was much simpler and he could just relax. Larry met Pam in 1982 and stepped in to help raise her three children Kelley, Elizabeth and Steven as if they were his own. They were married October 24th, 1987. He will be sadly missed by not only them but especially by Basset Hounds Lucy Lou and Frankie who stayed loyally by him as he passed and made sure his face was clean once he was gone. Larry was preceded in death by his father John but survived by his wife of 32 years Pam, his mother Irene of Kenosha and brother Tim (Carla) Ratliff of Southhaven, Mississippi. Per Larry's very direct orders, no services were conducted nor marker laid. He gave his body up for science so others may not suffer as he did. If you wish to make a donation in his honor, please consider giving to any Vietnam Era support fund and/or the fight against Mesothelioma. Go rest high on that mountain, your work on earth is done.



