Larry Gene Nelson

1947-2019

Larry Gene Nelson, 72 years old of Kenosha, WI passed away Tuesday, December 24, 2019, at Aurora St. Luke's Medical Center, Milwaukee, WI.

He was born in Kenosha, WI on January 25, 1947, the son of the late Fred W. and Pauline (Hedger) Nelson. He graduated from Mary D. Bradford High School where he was named a Golden Gloves State Champion and went on to earn an associate degree in mechanical engineering from Gateway Technical College. In October of 1985, he married Susan (Bierdz) Teschler.

Larry worked for 30 years at Outboard Marine Corp, Waukegan, IL and later for Baxter Healthcare. He also volunteered for Froedtert South Hospital.

He enjoyed woodworking, camping and hunting.

Survivors include his wife of 34 years, Susan; children, Amy (Ken) Baratta and Eric Nelson; stepchildren, Deanna (Ron) Oetzel and Jason Teschler; a brother, Dennis Nelson; three grandsons; one great-grandchild and one due in July; a step-granddaughter, and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Larry was preceded in death by his sister, MaryLou Rocco, and brothers, Jerry Nelson and Ronnie Nelson, both in infancy.

Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m.-3:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 29, 2019, at Proko Funeral Home. Funeral services will commence at 3:00 p.m. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make contributions to a family memorial.

Proko Funeral Home & Crematory

5111-60th Street Phone: (262) 654-3533

Visit & Sign Larry's Online Memorial Book at:

www.prokofuneralhome.com