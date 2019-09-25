Reverend Larry H. Faus

Reverend Larry H. Faus, 89 of Sturtevant, left this world to be with Jesus on Sunday, September 22, 2019.

Born on February 19, 1930 in Lake Forest, Ill., he was the son of the late Lawrence and Marion (Slafter) Faus. He received his Master's Degree in Religious Education from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary and his Master's Degree in Psychology from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.

On September 30, 1950, in Lamesa, Texas, he was united in marriage to Glenna V. Fincher. In 2011, they moved to Kenosha making it their new home when Larry became the Pastor of the Fellowship Baptist Church. Larry was married 65 years to his sweetheart and happily worked alongside her conducting family-life and marriage seminars around the country.

For two terms, Larry was the President of the Minnesota-Wisconsin Southern Baptist Convention and was the Marriage and Family Life Consultant for MWBC and SBC. He was also the Director of Pupil Services for Sparta Area School District.

Larry was a strong, independent man and a wonderful provider. To heat his home in rural Sparta, Larry chopped wood until he was 80, an example of the work ethic he passed on to his family.

Larry is survived by his children, Vassie (David) Haynes of St. Louis, Lawrence (Patti) Faus of Kenosha, Pastor Bryan (Brenda) Faus of Euless, Texas and Verla (Sue Frantz) Viera of Renton, Wash.; seven grandsons, Eric (Jaime), Michael (Emily), Larry (Insook), Nick (Jaime) Matt (Ashley), Ben (Hannah) and Andrew; and nine great grandchildren.

Funeral services honoring Larry's life will be held on Sunday, September 29, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. at Fellowship Baptist Church, 1700 89th Street. Private interment will take place in Sunset Ridge Memorial Park. A visitation for Larry will be held on Sunday, September 29th at the church from 1 p.m. until the time of the service. Memorials to the Parkinson's Foundation (www.parkinson.org) 200 SE 1st Street, Ste. 800, Miami, FL 33131 or Fellowship Baptist Church, 1700 89th Street, Kenosha, WI, 53143 would be appreciated by the family.

