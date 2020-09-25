Larry J. Taylor Jr.

1967 - 2020

Larry Taylor Jr. passed away Tuesdays September 22, 2020 at Froedtert South-St. Catherine's in Pleasant Prairie Hospital surrounded by his loving family.

He was born on April 17, 1967 in Mundelein, Illinois the son of Larry & Judy(Foust) Taylor Sr. He married the love of his life, Rita McDaries in Virginia Beach on April 7, 2006.

Larry was educated in the schools of Kenosha. He worked as an auto mechanic manager for many years for various companies. He was a member of New Life Providence Church of Virginia Beach, his hobbies included having a strong faith, painting, collecting gemstones, and cheering for the Alabama Crimson Tide. He loved his dog, Hook, and his cats, Jett & Tigger.

Survivors include Wife, Rita Taylor of Virginia Beach; mother, Judy Taylor of Kenosha; brother, Thomas (Lisa Treu) Taylor of Racine; sisters, Teresa (Gary) McMahon of NC., Clara (Mark) King of CO; and stepdaughter, Kyndal Stakes.

Larry was preceded in death by his father, Larry Taylor Sr., father-in-law, Ronald McDaries, brother-in-law, Randall McDaries, and nephew, Thomas Michael Schuenemann.

A visitation will be held on Monday September 28, 2020 at Kenosha funeral Services from 4:00-6:00PM, with memorial services to follow at 6:00PM.

