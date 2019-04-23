Larry Michael Leable

1958 - 2019

Larry Michael Leable, 60, of Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin, passed away from a lingering illness on Wednesday evening, April 17, 2019, at St. Luke's Medical Center in Milwaukee, Wis.

Larry was born on July 21, 1958, in Waukegan, Ill., and spent his childhood in Gurnee, Ill., where he attended Gurnee Grade school and Warren Township High School. Throughout his career he took many classes to become certified in a wide range of millwright- and construction-related job skills. He enjoyed working his entire adult life as a millwright, and was a proud member of the Chicago Regional Council of Carpenters and Millwrights, Local 1693, for many years. (A millwright is a high-precision craftsman who erects, installs, dismantles, repairs, reassembles, and moves industrial machinery in factories, power plants, construction sites, and the like.) Over the years Larry worked for local construction companies such as J.J. Henderson and Boller Construction, as well as other construction firms across the greater Chicago area.

Larry loved working with his hands and mind to figure out ways of creating, improving, and/or rehabbing machines and buildings. In 2017, with his brother, Glenn, and other volunteers, he helped install an actual F-111A Aardvark jet, now displayed at the Waukegan National Airport, as a memorial to honor past and present service veterans. His latest project was the renovation of a 100-year old house, converting it into his much-loved home in Pleasant Prairie. Larry often relied on friends and family for help on these big projects, but was always willing to help others with their projects as well.

Larry is survived by his sister, Barbara Leable of Kenosha, Wis.; his brother, Glenn (Rita) Leable of Wadsworth, Ill.; his uncle, Henry Schneider, and his aunt, Dorothy Schneider, both of Chicago; his nephew, Brett (Rachael) Leable of Glenwood Springs, Colorado; his niece, Carissa (Bret) Clinkingbeard of Kenosha, Wis., and three charming great-nephews, Emmett, Bennet, and Barret.

Larry is also survived by many cousins and his numerous and wonderful friends and co-workers. Larry was proceeded in death by his parents, Kenneth and Helene Leable, and by his great-nephew, George Leable. May God bless you all.

Visitation for Larry will be held on Thursday, April 25, 2019, at the Gurnee Salata Funeral Home, 4190 Old Grand Avenue, Gurnee, Illinois 60031, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Father Merold of St. Patrick's Catholic Church of Wadsworth will conduct a brief memorial service at 7 PM. Larry's body will be cremated and his family will hold a private burial at Mt. Rest Cemetery in Rosecrans, Illinois later in the spring.

Since Larry's purpose in life was mainly to help others, the family suggests donations in his memory to Love INC (Love in the Name of Christ), in lieu of flowers. Love INC is a network of Lake County Churches that helps disadvantaged individuals and families get a new start in life. Donations to Love INC, P.O. Box 7796, Gurnee, Ill., 60031.

The family would like to thank the amazing doctors at St. Luke's Hospital in Milwaukee, and especially thank the dedicated, caring, and very knowledgeable nurses who attended to Larry's every need, every minute of the day and night in his last two weeks, as well as supporting his family during this sad time.

Gurnee Salata Funeral Home

4190 Old Grand Avenue

Gurnee, IL 60031

Ph: 847-244-1155

Fax: 847-244-1111