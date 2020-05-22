Larry M. Ellis 1936-2020 Larry M. Ellis, 83, of Kenosha, passed away on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at Azura Memory Care from COVID-19. Born on October 18, 1936, in Millville, WI, he was the son of Orville and Geneva (Perry) Ellis. He later moved to New Lisbon, Prairie DuChien, then Hillsboro. He graduated from Hillsboro High School in 1954. He served in the United States Army in the 11th Airborne from 1955 until he was honorably discharged in 1963. On September 17, 1960, he married Loretta Brandt in Hillsboro, WI. Larry was employed by Chrysler as a laborer- electrician and foreman, for 30 years until his retirement in May of 1991. After his retirement, he worked as a part-time electrician when he wasn't golfing or traveling with his wife. He was an active member in the Kenosha Bownman and helped set up the range on Highway 50. During his time in Kenosha Bowmen Archery League he shot a perfect score of 300 with his recurve bow. Hitting the bullseye 60 straight times from a distance of 10, 15, and 20 yards. He went from archery to golf and spent many days with his clubs on his motorcycle traveling to different golf courses to play with his buddy, Lloyd Glaser. He attended Prayer House Assembly. Larry is survived by his wife, Loretta of Kenosha; two children, Kevin (Trinette) Ellis of Pleasant Prairie and Garry (Mary) Ellis of Somers; four grandchildren; one brother, Jerry (Adella) Ellis; and one sister, Sandra Kuhnley. He was preceded in death by his parents. A private visitation and funeral service with Full Military Honors will take place at Proko Funeral Home. Interment will be private at Southern WI Veterans Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Prayer House Assembly would be appreciated by the family. To stream Larry's service please copy and paste http:/client.tribucast.com/tcid9795046 into your web browser at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Proko Funeral Home & Crematory 5111 60th St. 262 654 3533 Visit & Sign Larry's Online Memorial Book At: www.prokofuneralhome.com
Published in Kenosha News on May 22, 2020.