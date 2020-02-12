Larry R. Pfeiffer

February 28, 1950 - February 28, 1950

Larry R. Pfeiffer, age 69, of Kenosha passed away on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Brookside Care Center surrounded by his family. Larry was born on February 28, 1950 in Kenosha to Raphael and Eleanor (Schappert) Pfeiffer. He attended schools in Kenosha and graduated from Tremper High School in 1968. Larry went on to receive his bachelor's degree in his adulthood from Marian College in Fond du Lac Wisconsin. Larry worked as a quality control engineer for Mercury Marine, Kohler Engines, Giddings and Lewis and Enerpac Company. He was an active member of First Christian Church, where he married Kathleen Letsom (Hill) on June 21, 2014.

Larry dedicated his life to serving the community and supporting others. For 20 years, Larry was involved with the Mason's as a Shrine Clown. He was active in the Kenosha Shriners, Milwaukee Tripoli and Zor Madison Shriners. As a Shrine Clown, Larry took pride in participating in numerous circuses in Madison, Green Bay and Milwaukee as well as parades throughout the state of Wisconsin. He also proudly drove many children to the Chicago Shrine Hospital on behalf of the organization. He facilitated the 12-Step Bible Life Recovery Program at First Christian Church. He volunteered working at Racine RAACO and ran a weekly support group at the men's Racine Correctional Institute.

Larry had many interests and hobbies. He loved music and attended many live concerts throughout his life. As a child and into adulthood, Larry also played the accordion. He was a huge fan of the Milwaukee Brewers and Green Bay Packers and made the best game-time popcorn you could find. He enjoyed golfing, fishing and going for walks with his wife. He cherished every minute he had with family, friends and his dog Paxton.

He was preceded in death by, his parents and a stepfather, John "Jack" Schappert. Larry is survived by, his wife, Kathy Pfeiffer of Kenosha; two daughters, Danielle (Jon) Otterbacher of Muskego, WI and Abby (John) VandeHei of Omro, WI; two step-children, Kristy (Chuck) Cucunato and Jeffrey (Lindsay) Deinhammer both of Kenosha; six grandchildren; four step-grandchildren; two brothers, John and Joseph Pfeiffer; his sister, Kathy Pfeiffer and his four legged friend, Paxton.

A celebration of Larry's life will take place on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at First Christian Church (13022, Wilmont Road, Kenosha WI). Visitation with the family will begin at 11:00 A.M. and the service will begin 12:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers, the family will be accepting memorials so they may make contributions to Larry's favorite charities.

Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations

Stephen P. Casey, Owner/Funeral Director

3016-75th Street (262) 653-0667

www.CaseyFamilyOptions.com