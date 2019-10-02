Kenosha News

Laura A. Batwinski

Service Information
Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations - Stephen P. Casey, Owner
3016 75th Street
Kenosha, WI
53142
(262)-653-0667
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Woman's Club of Kenosha
6028-8th Avenue
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Woman's Club of Kenosha
6028-8th Avenue)
Obituary
Laura A. Batwinski, 95, a resident of Minocqua, formerly of Kenosha, died Saturday September 28, 2019 at Country Terrace in Minocqua.

Funeral services will be held on Friday October 4, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Woman's Club of Kenosha. (6028-8th Avenue) Visitation with the family will on Friday at the Woman's Club from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will follow at St. Casimir's Cemetery.

Published online at KenoshaNews.com on Oct. 2, 2019
