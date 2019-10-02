Laura A. Batwinski
Laura A. Batwinski, 95, a resident of Minocqua, formerly of Kenosha, died Saturday September 28, 2019 at Country Terrace in Minocqua.
Funeral services will be held on Friday October 4, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Woman's Club of Kenosha. (6028-8th Avenue) Visitation with the family will on Friday at the Woman's Club from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will follow at St. Casimir's Cemetery.
