Laura Gonzalez
1964 - 2020
Laura Gonzalez

December 2, 1964 – June 29, 2020

Laura Gonzalez, age 55, passed away on Monday, June 29, 2020 from complications of Covid-19 at Froedtert South-Kenosha Medical Center.

She was a stage 4 colon cancer survivor who had an immense love of God, her family, and friends.

She enjoyed sewing and quilting, cooking, baking, dancing and reading the Bible.

She left behind her husband of 29 years J. Angel Gonzalez, two daughters, Sabrina (Jesse) Gonzalez and Bianca Gonzalez, two brothers, Edmundo Bernal and Efrain Bernal, a niece Karina Bernal, and two granddaughters, Arianni Lopez and Nori Lopez.

Funeral services honoring Laura's life will be held privately. Interment will take place in Sunset Ridge Memorial Park. A visitation for Laura will be held at the Piasecki Funeral Home on Monday, July 13, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.

Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue 262-658-4101

www.KenoshaFuneralHome.com



Published in Kenosha News on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
13
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Piasecki Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Piasecki Funeral Home
3720 39th Avenue
Kenosha, WI 53144
(262) 658-4101
