Laura (Stolp) Webb

Laura (Stolp) Webb, 94, formerly of Kenosha, late of Mercer, Wis., passed away April 17, 2019, at Villa Maria Nursing Home in Hurley, Wis. She was born in Kenosha, Wis., and moved to Mercer, WI., in 1979.

Laura worked at Lablanc in Kenosha, Wis., for many years.

Laura is survived by her son, Thomas (Jenine) Webb of Mercer; her daughter Laura (John) Oscar of Trego, Wis.; a brother, George Stolp, of Racine, Wis., and many other family members and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband Clarence Webb Sr; her son Clarence, Jr. (Buddy): and her sister Marrion Cross.

Funeral services for Laura will be held Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Hansen-Lendman Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Sunset Ridge Memorial Park. Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 1 p.m. until the time of service.

Hansen-Lendman Funeral Home

6019 – 7th Ave.

Kenosha, WI 53143

262-654-2136

