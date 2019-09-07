Laure B. ""Cookie"" Huissen

Laure B. "Cookie" Huissen, of Mount Pleasant (formerly of Kenosha) 75, beloved wife of Larry P. Huissen and dear mother of Shareen (Bruce) Kinateder, Sheila (Dave) Thomas, Larry P. (Misty) Huissen Jr., Dawn Fell (Brian) and Tracey (Jerry) Bloom; after a brave battle with Dementia, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded with the love of her family, early Saturday, Aug, 31, 2019.

Funeral services celebrating Laure's life will be held at Racine Bible Church (12505 Spring Street in Racine). First viewing will be the visitation held at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Thursday, Sept. 19, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. A brief second viewing will be held prior to the ceremony on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, from 5:30 p.m. until 6 p.m. at Racine Bible Church. The funeral service will be held in the church on Friday at 6 p.m., reception to immediately follow at the church. Private interment will take place at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the have been suggested.

Please see the Sunday, September 15th edition of the newspaper or visit the funeral home website for the complete obituary.

