Laurel "Laura" Misurelli

July 7, 1952 - Nov. 26, 2019

Laurel "Laura" Misurelli, age 67, of Kenosha has passed away unexpectedly on November 26th, 2019, and has moved on to her eternal resting place with the Lord.

She was born in Waukegan, IL, on July 7, 1952. Laura was a graduate from Mary D. Bradford High School.

Laurel met the love of her life, Joe Misurelli in high school when she was 17. Laura and Joe were later married and were blessed with a son, Joey. He was the pride and joy of her life.

After high school, Laura was employed at Anchor Hocking for 25 years until the plant closed. She was then employed for 5 years at Nestle until retirement from the full-time work force for a well-deserved break. Laura did enjoy being with children and she was employed in childcare part time.

Approximately, five years ago, Laura moved to Las Vegas with Joe and Joey. She loved the weather and enjoyed living there. Sadly, she lost Joe and then her mom last year.

Laura will always be remembered for her kindness to others. She would help and give to others whenever she could. She loved buying gifts for children and being with her family and friends. Laura loved the color purple. Her clothes, accessories, nails and the interior of her home surrounded her with everything purple.

Laura will be sadly missed by her son, Joseph "Joey" T. Misurelli. She is further survived by her sisters, Donna Cheney and Diane Kosloske; her sisters-in-law, Marie Johnson, Sandy Arneson and Donna (Dave) Becker; her nephew and nieces, Joshua, Jessica, and Lisa; her great nephew and nieces, Aurora, Zachary, Jordan, Carter, Jocelyn, Alex and Jalen; one great-great nephew, Isaac; and her nephew and nieces in-laws, Arnie, Steven, David, Andrea, and Claudette.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Don and Marietta Clark; her husband, Joseph M. Misurelli, her brothers, Tom Kosloske and Ronald Clark; her mother and father in law, Helen and Michael Misurelli; and her brother in-law, Greg Johnson.

A memorial service honoring Laura's life will be announced at a later date.

