Lauren Ann Fox

1947 - 2020

Lauren Ann Fox age 72 of Twin Lakes, WI. (Randall) passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on Sunday, February 23, 2020. She was born on June 30, 1947 the daughter of late Lawrence and Catherine (Sarbacker) DeRome.

Lauren attended grade school at the old Bassett schoolhouse, and graduated Wilmot Union High School in 1965. Early in her career, she served as union steward and later was elected to the Randall Town Board. Her career at the social services in Kenosha then in Pleasant Prairie allowed her to dedicate herself to helping others, something she did ceaselessly throughout her life.

She enjoyed spending time with her family, fishing, judge judy, gardening, cooking, helping any abandoned animal in need, feeding her rehabilitated squirrel Bondo and the occasional trip to the casino with her children.

Lauren is survived by her two children Kim Fox and Bryan Fox. Sister to Raymond (Debbie Schroeder) DeRome, Denise (Coby) Johnson, Linda Brausam and Larry Youngman. Further survived by numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her son Lance R. Wayne.

A Memorial Service will be held on Friday February 28, 2020 at 7:00PM at the Haase-Lockwood & Associated Funeral Home and Crematory 620 Legion Dr. Twin Lakes, WI. The family will receive friends from 4:00PM until time of services at the funeral home. Memorials Lakeland Animal Shelter PO Box 1000 Elkhorn, WI. 53121. Online condolences Haaselockwoodfhs.com