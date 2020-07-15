Laurie Ann Dewey

1975 - 2020

Laurie Ann Dewey (nee:Thiesen-Germinaro), age 44, of Las Vegas, NV, passed away unexpectedly, at her home, on July 8th, 2020. Formerly of Union Grove, WI. Born on November 7th, 1975 in Racine, WI. Her parents are Jim and Kim (nee: Condiff) Germinaro of Union Grove, WI. On January 2nd, 2002 she married the love of her life, Richard Dewey, in Las Vegas, NV. Her early life was spent in Union Grove, WI. She attended Catholic Central High School and graduated from Union Grove High School "Class of '94."

Laurie will be dearly missed by her loving husband Richard, her parents Jim and Kim (nee: Condiff) Germinaro, her brother Dustin Germinaro. She is further survived by her maternal Grandmother, Shirley Condiff, many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Preceded in death by her father John Thiesen, and her maternal Grandfather Kenneth E. Condiff.

An open house of celebration of Laurie's life will be held at Integrity Celebration Center, (2789 Browns Lake Dr, Burlington, WI) on Sunday, July 19th, 2020 at 1pm until the time of prayer service at 2:30pm.

