LaVerne F. Johnson, 97, of Kenosha passed away at the Manor Home in Kenosha, Wis. on September 27, 2019.

LaVerne was born in Kenosha on August 1, 1922, the daughter of Gilbert and Mable (Ziesemer) Fechner. She was a graduate of Bradford High School and following graduation attended Moody Bible Institute in Chicago, Ill.

LaVerne played the piano at Northside Bible Church in Kenosha and one Sunday a visiting pastor named Irving Johnson came to the church to preach the sermon. Sparks flew and LaVerne and Irving married June 21, 1942. After they married, they moved to Yampa, Colo. where Irving was the minister of the Yampa Free Church. After 9 months, they returned to Kenosha to serve the Northside Bible Church for 6 years. They then moved Rice Lake, Wis. and served the Maranatha Free Church for 10 years. From there, they moved to Chicago where LaVerne was the housemother for 10 girls at the Lydia Children's Home in Chicago. After retiring from the Children's Home, LaVerne and Irving came home to Kenosha to care for her parents. LaVerne was very active in church work. For many years she was a group leader in the BSF (Bible Study Fellowship), a worldwide organization. She was a church vocalist and pianist and was involved in the music program part of the worship service. She taught Sunday School, Bible studies and cared for the congregation where they served. Her hobbies included gardening, furniture restoration, and refinishing, and arts & crafts, and making a lovely home for her family. She was a very talented decorator.

LaVerne is survived by her son, David Johnson of Michigan, grandchildren Rachel Valley and Ben (Talia) Johnson. Great grandchildren, Kenny, Kylie, Blake, Sarah Ann, and Jack, sisters, Alice Kelly, and Betty Lou Hall. She is survived by many nieces, nephews, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Irving, her son, Darren, her sister Irene Arnoldini, and her brother Gilbert Fechner Jr.

LaVerne was grateful to family and friends who cared for and loved her through her long health ordeal, including Steve Honore, Hospice, and Manor Health Care workers.

LaVerne's faith sustained her throughout her life. One of her favorite Bible verses is Romans 6:23, "The gift of God is eternal life through Jesus Christ our Lord."

A memorial service to celebrate the life and memories of LaVerne will be held on Saturday October 12, at 10:30 a.m. at North Side Bible Church 1600-37th Street Kenosha, WI 53140.

