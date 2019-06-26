LaVerne M. Meyer

LaVerne M. Meyer, 89, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully with her loving family at her side on Friday, June 21, 2019, at Aurora Medical Center.

She is survived by her children, CDR Mary M. Meyer NC, USN (Ret.) of Vista, Calf., Theresa (David) Herr and their son, Jonathan; and John R. (Elizabeth Tercek) Meyer of Kenosha.

Funeral services honoring LaVerne's life will be held on Tuesday, July 9, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, 4816 7th Avenue. Relatives and friends are asked to meet at the church for the Mass. Interment will follow in St. George Cemetery. A visitation for LaVerne will be held on Monday, July 8th from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Piasecki Funeral Home.

Complete obituary information will be made available in the Sunday, June 30, 2019 edition of the Kenosha News.

