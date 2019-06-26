Kenosha News

LaVerne M. Meyer

Guest Book
  • "My sympathy in the death of LaVerne, a dear lady and..."
    - Terry Hafner
Service Information
Piasecki Funeral Home
3720 39th Avenue
Kenosha, WI
53144
(262)-658-4101
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Piasecki Funeral Home
3720 39th Avenue
Kenosha, WI 53144
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Elizabeth Catholic Church
4816 7th Avenue
Interment
Following Services
St. George Cemetery
Obituary
LaVerne M. Meyer

LaVerne M. Meyer, 89, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully with her loving family at her side on Friday, June 21, 2019, at Aurora Medical Center.

She is survived by her children, CDR Mary M. Meyer NC, USN (Ret.) of Vista, Calf., Theresa (David) Herr and their son, Jonathan; and John R. (Elizabeth Tercek) Meyer of Kenosha.

Funeral services honoring LaVerne's life will be held on Tuesday, July 9, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, 4816 7th Avenue. Relatives and friends are asked to meet at the church for the Mass. Interment will follow in St. George Cemetery. A visitation for LaVerne will be held on Monday, July 8th from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Piasecki Funeral Home.

Complete obituary information will be made available in the Sunday, June 30, 2019 edition of the Kenosha News.

Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue

Kenosha, Wisconsin 53144

262-658-4101

Online Condolences at www.KenoshaFuneralHome.com
Published online at KenoshaNews.com on June 26, 2019
