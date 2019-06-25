LaVon M. Wick

1947-2019

LaVon M. Wick, 72, of Kenosha passed away on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Froedtert South-Kenosha Medical Center Campus.

Born in Whitehall, Wis. on Feb. 27, 1947, she was the daughter of the late Roger and Norma (Olson) Back.

On July 23, 1966, she married John M. Wick at Peace Lutheran Church in Pigeon Falls, Wis. She was a member of St. Mary's Lutheran Church, Kenosha.

LaVon worked as an order specialist at Abbott Laboratories, North Chicago, Ill. for 27 years before her retirement in 2004.

Survivors include her husband, John Wick; sons, Richard J. Wick and Steven E. (Debbie) Wick, both of Kenosha; daughter-in-law Christina Wick; grandsons, Aaron Wick, Brett Wick and Tyler Larsen; two brothers, Robert (Anita) Back of Hustisford, Wis. and Lyman (Sue) Back of rural Blair, Wis. In addition to her parents, LaVon was preceded in death by a son, Jason Wick in 2015, and a brother, Perry Back.

Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Thursday, June 27, at Proko Funeral Home. Visitation will continue Friday, June 28, at St. Mary's Lutheran Church, 2001 80th St., Kenosha from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. with funeral services commencing at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make contributions to a family memorial or to St. Mary's Lutheran Church Friendly Center, 2001 80th Street, Kenosha, WI 53143, in her memory.

