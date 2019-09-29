Lawrence A. "Larry" Schmidt, Sr.

1942 - 2019

Lawrence A. "Larry" Schmidt, 77, of Kenosha, passed away on Friday, September 27, 2019, at Froedtert South – Pleasant Prairie.

Born in Kenosha on August 23, 1942, he was the son of the late Sanford and Luella (Allen) Schmidt.

On April 6, 1964, Larry was drafted into the US Army. He served in Vietnam, was awarded the Vietnam Service Medal, was an expert rifleman, and worked as a missile equipment maintenance engineer. He was honorably discharged on March 28, 1966.

Surviving Larry are his two children, Stacy (Mark) Oechler and Lawrence Schmidt, Jr.; six grandchildren, Jacob Oechler, Lauren (Vasily) Giannakopoulos, Alexander Oechler, Collin Schmidt, Cale Schmidt, and Christiana Schmidt; two brothers, Gary Schmidt and Ted (Lee) Schmidt; two sisters, Barbara (Bruce) Dunbar, and Penny Harbison; and three sisters-in-law, Rose Schmidt, Barbara Schmidt, and Cheryl Schmidt.

He is preceded in death by four brothers, William, Richard, and James and Robert (MaryLu) Schmidt; two sisters, Dorothy Schmidt and Connie (Gerald) Quarders; and a brother-in-law, Jerry Harbison.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 5, at Proko Funeral Home from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 12 noon followed by military honors.

Interment will take place privately at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery at a later date.

Proko Funeral Home & Crematory

5111-60th Street Kenosha, WI 53144

Phone: (262) 654-3533

Visit & Sign Larry's Online Memorial Book at:

www.prokofuneralhome.com