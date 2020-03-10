Lawrence S. Kunkel

1927 - 2020

Lawrence S. Kunkel passed away peacefully at his home, surrounded by many who loved him on March 4, 2020 at the age of 92. He was born on July 21, 1927 in Chicago, IL. He served in the US Navy during WWII at Port Chicago in California where he was an ammunition handler and fireman, finishing his service in the Navy Reserves at Glenview Naval Air Station in the early 1950's and for a short time, in the Cook County police auxiliary. After his service, he moved to McHenry, IL where he married Ann Petersen, and started a family with the birth of his first-born son. They later divorced and several years later, he wed Jean Barlow and had 3 children and fostered a son and daughter as their own. A lifetime Teamster member, he spent winters delivering oil to Chicago homes and the rest of the year as a foreman paving commercial lots with 2 companies, owning his own company at one time. He obtained his pilot license in 1962 and loved to fly, which is a passion he shared with his son. He had several planes throughout his life and was a pilot at a skydiving school in Bristol, WI where he met the love of his life, "his Butchie", Frances Kasten. In 1977, he moved to Bristol, WI where they married and had 37 wonderful years together and 3 children before she passed away in 2014, leaving him broken-hearted. Early on in their marriage, they started "Fran's Lawn Mowing" (later with his son as "Bristol Lawn Mowing"), snowplowing and an occasional cold-patch paving or sealcoat job. He "officially" hung up his truck driving boots in 1992 after nearly 40 years in the business. Even after retirement, he had "kids" when he drove a school bus for a few years. We always joked he never really retired and was still helping his son keep up the mowing, until he was 91 years young. He loved fishing and boating, as well as spending time at the casinos around the country. As a couple and family, they traveled to many places throughout the US, Europe and the Caribbean. After Butchie passed, he still enjoyed Casino trips with several relatives and family. He has traveled with his kids to see his sisters and family in Texas as recently as 2018. As dads go, he has been a "dad" to many of his children's friends and countless kids in the community. He will definitely be missed as a loving father, brother, uncle, Grandpa and friend.

The Kunkel family would like to give a big thanks to Hospice Alliance and nurses Betty and Julie, CNA Alec F, Chaplain Solomon, Dr. Abdul Durrani and Father Patrick from the Abbey.

Lawrence is survived by his 7 children, Larry (Deborah) Kunkel, Michael (Dorene) Kunkel, Katherine Kunkel, Gail (Guy) Hagen, Rachel (Michael) Bisom, Greg (Melanie), Heidi (Erik) Zavacke; his 13 grandchildren, Michael, Matthew, Kristopher, Mark, Jamie, Lori, Mark, Kara, Cameron, Benjamin, Araya, Abigail, Aricka and his 9 great grandchildren; his sister, Norlene Kunkel; his daughter-in-law, Marlene Reid; and many cherished nieces, nephews, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Stanley and Lillian (nèe Lewandowski) Kunkel; his wife, Frances "Butchie" (nèe Kasten); his sister, Patricia (Robert) Campbell; his daughter, Mary Kunkel and his son, Bryan.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on both Thursday, March 12, 2020 and Friday, March 13, 2020 at Strang Funeral Home, 1055 Main St., Antioch, IL 60002 and from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 18700 116th St., Bristol, WI 53104. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Saturday at the church. Interment with Military Honors will immediately follow in St. Scholastica Cemetery, Bristol. For additional information, call 847-395-4000. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Kunkel family would be appreciated to be then donated to Hospice Alliance of Kenosha as well as continuing to fund the Kunkel Family Memorial Scholarship at Westosha Central High School; previously established to honor Frances, and now Lawrence. Please sign the online guestbook for Lawrence at www.strangfh.com.