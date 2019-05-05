Lawrence M. Stritchko, Jr.

1947 - 2019

Lawrence "Larry" Michael Stritchko Jr., 71, of Kenosha, beloved husband of Patricia "Patti" (nee: Joncas) Stritchko, adored father of Terri (Travis) Mueller, Suzie (Jay) Getka and the late Todd Michael Stritchko, and dear grandfather of Ryan, Sarah and Emma; passed away peacefully at home on Friday, May 3, 2019.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, May 10, 2019 at 11 a.m. in Divine Mercy Catholic Church (800 Marquette Ave. South Milwaukee 53172) with Rev. Joseph Sebastian and Rev. Carlos Florez officiating. Entombment, with military honors, will take place at Forest Hill Memorial Park – Oak Creek. A memorial luncheon will follow. Visitation will be in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Thursday from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. (prayer service at 7 pm) and in the church on Friday from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Please see Tuesday's Kenosha News newspaper or visit the funeral home website for the complete obituary.

