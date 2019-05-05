Kenosha News

Lawrence Stritchko Jr.

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lawrence Stritchko Jr..
Service Information
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI
53403
(262)-552-9000
Obituary
Send Flowers

Lawrence M. Stritchko, Jr.

1947 - 2019

Lawrence "Larry" Michael Stritchko Jr., 71, of Kenosha, beloved husband of Patricia "Patti" (nee: Joncas) Stritchko, adored father of Terri (Travis) Mueller, Suzie (Jay) Getka and the late Todd Michael Stritchko, and dear grandfather of Ryan, Sarah and Emma; passed away peacefully at home on Friday, May 3, 2019.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, May 10, 2019 at 11 a.m. in Divine Mercy Catholic Church (800 Marquette Ave. South Milwaukee 53172) with Rev. Joseph Sebastian and Rev. Carlos Florez officiating. Entombment, with military honors, will take place at Forest Hill Memorial Park – Oak Creek. A memorial luncheon will follow. Visitation will be in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Thursday from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. (prayer service at 7 pm) and in the church on Friday from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Please see Tuesday's Kenosha News newspaper or visit the funeral home website for the complete obituary.



DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD

(corner of KR & 22nd Avenue)

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com














logo
Published online at KenoshaNews.com on May 5, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.