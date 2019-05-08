Kenosha News

Lawrence "Larry" Stritchko Jr.

  • "Patti, I'm so so sorry on Larry's passing. We haven't..."
    - Sharon Blackmon
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI
53403
(262)-552-9000
Visitation
Thursday, May 9, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI 53403
Prayer Service
Thursday, May 9, 2019
7:00 PM
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI 53403
Visitation
Friday, May 10, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Divine Mercy Catholic Church
800 Marquette Ave
South Milwaukee, WI
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, May 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Divine Mercy Catholic Church
800 Marquette Ave.
South Milwaukee, WI
Lawrence Michael "Larry" Stritchko Jr.

1947 - 2019

Lawrence "Larry" Michael Stritchko Jr., 71, of Kenosha passed away peacefully in the comfort of his home on Friday, May 3, 2019.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, May 10, 2019, at 11 a.m. in Divine Mercy Catholic Church (800 Marquette Ave. South Milwaukee 53172) with Rev. Joseph Sebastian and Rev. Carlos Florez officiating. Entombment, with military honors, will take place (along with his son, Todd) at Forest Hill Memorial Park in Oak Creek. A memorial luncheon will follow. Visitation will be in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Thursday from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. (prayer service at 7 p.m.) and in the church on Friday from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m.



