Lawrence Michael "Larry" Stritchko Jr.

1947 - 2019

Lawrence "Larry" Michael Stritchko Jr., 71, of Kenosha passed away peacefully in the comfort of his home on Friday, May 3, 2019.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, May 10, 2019, at 11 a.m. in Divine Mercy Catholic Church (800 Marquette Ave. South Milwaukee 53172) with Rev. Joseph Sebastian and Rev. Carlos Florez officiating. Entombment, with military honors, will take place (along with his son, Todd) at Forest Hill Memorial Park in Oak Creek. A memorial luncheon will follow. Visitation will be in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Thursday from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. (prayer service at 7 p.m.) and in the church on Friday from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m.

