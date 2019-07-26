Leeland C. Drake

Leeland C. Drake, 98, of Kenosha formerly of Muscoda died Monday, July 22, 2019, in Kenosha. He was born on June 18, 1921, in Boscobel the son of Charles and Edna (Culver) Drake. Leeland proudly served his country in the US Army during WWII. Leeland married Lucille Mullholland on Nov. 24, 1945, in Muscoda. He was a Master plumber and electrician. Leeland worked at Walsh's Ace Hardware for over 50 years, was the Mayor of Muscoda, and was a member of the Muscoda Fire Department and Recue Squad. Leeland was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church.

Leeland is survived by three daughters: Diana (Harold) Casey of Tampa, Florida, Colleen Birtic of Waukesha, Debbie (Timothy) Miller of Kenosha; seven grandchildren: Todd Casey, Mark Casey, Melinda Miller, Ryan Birtic, Michael Miller, Daniel Birtic, Brianne Birtic; six great-grandchildren; brother Ivan Drake of Beloit, sister Inis Jaquish of Bellinghorn, WA; sister-in-law: Helen Walsh of Tennyson; many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Leeland was preceded in death by his parents Charles and Edna. Wife Lucille, three brothers Vilas, Lyle and twin LeMoyne.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 27, 2019, at 11 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church Muscoda. Burial with military rites will follow in St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at the Godager Pratt Funeral Home in Muscoda from 9:30 a.m. until the departure to the church at 10:45 a.m. The Pratt Funeral and Cremation Service is assisting the family with their arrangements. prattfuneralservice.com