Leila Ella Mutchler

Leila Mutchler, 95, of Kenosha passed away on Tuesday October 22, 2019 at Froedtert South-St. Catherine's.

Leila was born on December 9, 1923 in Kenosha, the daughter of the late Theodore and Martha (Dreger) Rakow. She was educated in the schools of Kenosha. She married Gene A. Mutchler on April 26, 1952 in Kenosha. Leila was a homemaker for many years. Her hobbies included traveling, gardening, cooking, sewing, spending time with her family and friends.

Survivors include her husband, Gene Mutchler; children, Lynda Jean (Michael) Durbin, Gary (Phyllis) Mutchler, Jack Mutchler; brother, Garrett (Viola) Dreger; 7 grandchildren, Michelle Hudson, Ryan Durbin, Lisa Herbstreith, Greg, Megan, Melissa, Jack Robert Mutchler; 5 great grandchildren, Kaylyn, Leah, Logan, Hollie, and Conor. Leila was preceded in death by her brothers, Leon and Elliott, sisters, Dorothy and Helen, and a daughter-in-law, Kristin.

A memorial gathering will be held on Friday October 25, 2019 at Kenosha Funeral Services from 10 a.m.until 11 a.m., with memorial services to follow at 11 a.m. Entombment Sunset Ridge Memorial Park.

