Lena Ann Dumesic 1922 - 2020 Racine – Mrs. Lena Ann Dumesic, 98, passed away at Racine Commons on April 27, 2020. She was born in Sherry, WI on February 9, 1922, the daughter of the late John R. and Mae E. (nee: Spencer) Williams. She graduated from Lincoln High School in Wisconsin Rapids. Lena grew up on a farm in Wood County. After high school she moved to Milwaukee where she met Leo Dumesic. They married on July 19, 1945 and moved to Kenosha. In 1976 they moved to Des Moines, WA to be closer to their daughters. On September 1, 2001 Leo passed away. After his passing, Lena moved to Racine. Lena dedicated her life to the service of others. She was a remarkable woman, full of life and loved by the many she served. Lena started with Johnson Service in Milwaukee during WWII. She also worked as a waitress for Ray Radigan's for almost 20 years and for many years as a housekeeper at Wesley Gardens while living in Washington. She is survived by her daughter, Marcia (James) McDonald of Gurnee, IL; her grandchildren, Annalee (Glen) Phillips of Louisville, KY, Peter (Nicole) McDonald of Bellevue, NE, Penny (Travis) Weaver of Kaysville, UT, Jessica (Mark) Roberts of Gurnee; her eight great grandchildren, Mileena, Kaleb, Egan, Liam, Glenden, Jr., Lucas, Emma and Max; her sisters, Ruth Ertl, which whom she lived with for 14 years after moving back to Wisconsin, and Faith Poplawski both of Mount Pleasant; as well as nieces and nephews. Lena was also preceded in death by her daughter, Nancy Mae Blaker and her sisters and brother, Mary Roskilly, Virginia Arndt, Clara Williams, Dorothy Scheel, Gladys Hoekstra and David Williams. A private service and interment took place at Sunset Ridge Memorial Park. Lena's family extends a heartfelt thank you to Seasons Hospice and Racine Commons for the compassionate care she received the past two years. Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory William J. Althaus - Associate 4600 County Line Road Mount Pleasant, WI 53403 262-552-9000 www.draeger-langendorf.com
Published in Kenosha News on May 3, 2020.