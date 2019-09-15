Leo D. Crump

Leo D. Crump, 85 , of Kenosha, Wis., passed away Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at his home.

He was born Feb. 19, 1934, in Waukegan, Ill. the son of the late Leo and Dena (Lewis) Crump. He proudly served in the U.S. Air Force for 26 years. On Oct. 1, 1955, he married Gertrude Buehler in Ulm, Germany.

Survivors include his wife of 64 years, Gertrude; a son, Henry (Denise) Crump of Waukegan, Ill.; a sister, Christine Wingo; and many extended family members. In addition to his parents, Leo was preceded in death by a son, James R. Crump; and three brothers, Roger Crump, William Crump, and John Crump.

Funeral Services and interment will be private. Arrangements were entrusted to Proko Funeral Home.

